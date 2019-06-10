Expand your Siri-controlled home w/ refurb Philips Hue lights + more from $18

This morning, Woot has kicked off a one-day sale on a selection of refurbished Philips Hue smart lighting and accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Deals start at $17.99 for the Hue Smart Dimmer Switch, which normally sells for $25 at Amazon. That’s $0.50 under our previous mention and one of the lowest offers we’ve seen. Bringing physical controls to your smart home, the Smart Dimmer Switch pairs with your Hue Bridge and subsequently HomeKit and other platforms. It’s a great way to improve your smart home’s setup and is a convenient way to set favorite scenes and more. Over 530 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Other notable Philips Hue deals include:

Hue Smart Dimmer Switch features:

Control and dim your lights with a Hue dimmer switch. Both a wall switch and remote control, this smart switch attaches easily to walls with the included adhesive and can be removed from the magnetic base to use as a remote control. The smart Dimmer Switch allows you to toggle through four light recipes by simply pressing the “on” switch. Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax are programmed by default and you customize your selection in the Hue app.

