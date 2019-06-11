Eastbay’s celebrating summer with 20% off orders of $99: Nike, adidas, more

School’s out and the savings are big at Eastbay with 20% off orders of $99 or more when you apply promo code SUMMER20 at checkout. As always, all orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Nike Air Zoom Pegasus that are available for $80 and originally were priced at $120. These shoes are great for all of your summer workouts or casual events. They feature a cushioned insole, breathable mesh material and a slip-on design for convenience. They also have a flexible construction to mimic your natural stride. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- ASICS GEL-Kayano 25 $80 (Orig. $100)
- Nike Air Max Plus $128 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus $80 (Orig. $120)
- Nike Air Huarache $88 (Orig. $110)
- Nike Kobe AD NXT 360 $144 (Orig. $200)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Zoom Hyperace 2 $92 (Orig. $115)
- adidas Ultraboost $112 (Orig. $180)
- Nike Metcon DSX Flyknit 2 $88 (Orig. $150)
- Nike Zoom Fly Flyknit $104 (Orig. $160)
- adidas Originals NMD R1 $92 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
