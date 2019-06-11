Eddie Bauer’s gearing you up with summer shirts for just $20, today only

Today only, Eddie Bauer is having a Flash Sale with summer shirts for just $20. Plus, take 50% off T-shirts, polos and dresses. It is also offering 30% off sitewide. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Bainbridge Short-Sleeve Shirt for men that was originally priced at $50. However, during the sale it’s marked down to just $20. This shirt comes in a variety of color options and features a breathable knit material for comfort. It will also look great with shorts, jeans or khakis alike. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 110 Eddie Bauer customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Bainbridge Short-Sleeve Shirt $20 (Orig. $50)
- On-the-Go Poplin Shirt $20 (Orig. $60)
- Departure Short-Sleeve Shirt $20 (Orig. $60)
- Grifton Short-Sleeve Shirt $20 (Orig. $45)
- Legend Wash T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Tranquil Plaid Camisole $20 (Orig. $35)
- Vista Short-Sleeve Shirt $42 (Orig. $70)
- Thermal Tie Front T-Shirt $25 (Orig. $50)
- Departure Aphib Shorts $42 (Orig. $60)
- Favorite Short Sleeve T-Shirt $13 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!