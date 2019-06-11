Callaway, Travis Matthew, Brooks Brothers, Oakley & more from $30 at Hautelook

Hautelook’s Golf Shop offers Callaway, Travis Matthew, Brooks Brothers, Oakley and more at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. Get ready for golf season with the Callaway Opti-Soft Heathered Polo Shirt. Originally priced at $70, during the sale you can find it marked down to just $30. This shirt is infused with stretch for mobility and its sweat-wicking material helps to keep you comfortable. Also, be sure to pair this shirt with the Travis Matthew Hefner Stretch Shorts that are also marked down to $40, for a fashionable and comfortable look. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Callaway Opti-Soft Heathered Polo $30 (Orig. $70)
- Callaway Fine Line Striped Polo $30 (Orig. $70)
- Callaway Opti-Dry Stretch Solid Shorts $30 (Orig. $70)
- Travis Matthew Hefner Stretch Shorts $40 (Orig. $85)
- Brooks Brothers Solid Golf Polo $40 (Orig. $70)
- Oakley Heathered Shorts $35 (Orig. $70)
- Travis Matthew Crenshaw Polo $45 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!