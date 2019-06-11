Power up 4 Joy-Cons at once w/ 50% off HyperX’s ChargePlay Quad Dock at $15

Amazon offers the HyperX ChargePlay Quad Joy-Con Charging Station for $14.99 Prime shipped. Orders over $25 will also lock in no-charge delivery. Normally selling for $30, it just recently dropped to $20. Today’s discount matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low and saves you 50% overall. This charging dock allows you to simultaneously power up four Joy-Cons. If you keep your Switch docked most of the time, adding this charger into the mix is a solid way to ensure that all of your controllers are charged. So far it carries a 4.7/5 star rating, much like the rest of HyperX’s gaming accessories.

Complete your Switch setup by picking up Amazon’s in-house Pro Controller Charging Dock with your savings. At under $5.50, it’s a perfect way to give the Pro Controller a dedicated charging spot and simplify your home theater’s game setup.

HyperX ChargePlay Quad Joy-Con Charging Station: