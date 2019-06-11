Lands’ End apparel & accessories from $10 Prime shipped in Amazon’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off select items from Lands’ End. Receive free shipping with Prime or in orders over $25. A standout from this sale is the Men’s Supima Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $19.99, which is $40 off the original rate. That’s an Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen. It’s available in several color options and is versatile to wear with shorts, jeans or slacks alike. Best of all, it’s treated to resist fading, wrinkles and shrinkage. With over 950 reviews from Lands’ End customers, this shirt is rated 4/4.5 stars. More below.

For women, the Cotton Jersey Embelished Sleeveless Tunic Dress will be a summer staple. It’s currently on sale for $16.99 and regularly is priced at $35. This dress is versatile to wear with heels to a party or dressed down paired with sandals. It also can be used as a swimsuit coverup and it comes in three color options. It’s rated 4.4/5 stars from Lands’ End customers, with over 300 reviews. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Lands’ End Supima Polo Shirt features:

The softer, dressier interlock polo shirt for men

Extra-soft 100% Supima cotton

Redesigned collar won’t curl and sits a bit higher

Interlock fabric resists almost everything

Banded short sleeves

