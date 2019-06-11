Amazon’s Skagen Wear OS Smartwatch sale slashes eight styles to $199 (Reg. $275)

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 2 Stainless Steel + Silicone Smartwatch in Black or Blush for $199 shipped. That’s $76 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Unlike many other smartwatches, Skagen’s runs Google Wear OS. This provides a very open platform which offers loads of compatible apps, customizable watch faces, and more. Features like GPS, heart rate monitoring, Google Pay, and smartphone notifications, make it a respectable offering for iOS and Android users alike. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers. Continue reading to find additional styles on sale.

More Skagen Falster 2 watches on sale:

Skagen Falster 2 Stainless Steel Smartwatch features: