Amazon’s Skagen Wear OS Smartwatch sale slashes eight styles to $199 (Reg. $275)

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 2 Stainless Steel + Silicone Smartwatch in Black or Blush for $199 shipped. That’s $76 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Unlike many other smartwatches, Skagen’s runs Google Wear OS. This provides a very open platform which offers loads of compatible apps, customizable watch faces, and more. Features like GPS, heart rate monitoring, Google Pay, and smartphone notifications, make it a respectable offering for iOS and Android users alike. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers. Continue reading to find additional styles on sale.
More Skagen Falster 2 watches on sale:
- Leather: $199 (Reg. $275)
- Magnetic Mesh: $199 (Reg. $275)
Skagen Falster 2 Stainless Steel Smartwatch features:
- Swimproof; estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage; rapid charger included; additional third party apps available through Google Play Store on your watch
- Heart rate tracking, Google Pay, GPS, rapid charging, smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, Google Assistant, microphone, music storage & controls, customizable watch faces, custom goal & alarm settings, multiple time zones