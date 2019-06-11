TOMS shoes & accessories from just $30 during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale

Nordstrom Rack’s TOMS Flash Event offers styles from $30. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. For men, the Leather Chukka Boots will be a year-round staple in your wardrobe. These boots look great with jeans or khakis alike and their rugged leather finish will continue to look great year after year. They also feature a cushioned insole and rigid outsole for added traction. Best of all, the boots are on sale for $80 and originally were priced at $129. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Paseo Sneaker $30 (Orig. $50)
- Leather Chukka Boot $80 (Orig. $129)
- Aiden Moc Loafer $30 (Orig. $50)
- Lenox Mid Hemp Lace Up Sneaker $45 (Orig. $80)
- Declan Sunglasses $40 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Deconstructed Alpargatas Espadrille Sneaker $40 (Orig. $65)
- Seville Suede Block Heel Mule Sandal $70 (Orig. $120)
- Polly Corduroy Block Heel Sandal $55 (Orig. $90)
- Camilia Sandal $50 (Orig. $100)
- Sunset Slip-On Sneaker $45 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…