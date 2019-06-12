Nike’s Brasilia Medium Duffel Bag drops to $28 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $35)

- Jun. 12th 2019 12:44 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Nike Brasilia Medium Duffel Bag in Black or Blue for $27.99 shipped. Regularly $35, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This bag is perfect for all of your summer travel plans or gym trips. It features a spacious interior and a cushioned shoulder strap for added comfort. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 260 reviews.

If you’re looking for a smaller bag the Under Armour Extra-Small Duffel Bag in Black is on sale for $21 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $35, this bag is also a great option for trips to the gym and more. Plus, it features over 1,400 reviews from Amazon customers and is rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag features:

  • The NIKE Brasilia Duffel Bag (Medium) features a durable design and a spacious main compartment built for the daily grind.
  • Its padded shoulder strap offers comfortable carrying, while a mesh exterior pocket provides convenient storage.
  • Zipper closure
  • 28″ shoulder drop
  • Pockets: 1 slip, 2 zip, 2 exterior

