New Amazon all-time lows arrive for Apple’s latest iPad Air with $40 off

Amazon is taking $40 off various iPad Air models, including cellular configurations. This marks new all-time low prices at Amazon by $10. You’ll also find this deal matched over at B&H. Most of the Wi-Fi models are $30 off at this time. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor.

Put your savings to work and pick up a smart case for Apple’s new iPad Air. This option from MoKo already has stellar ratings from 1,000 Amazon reviewers and is available in various colors. You’ll get protection for the backside, along with a foldable cover which will prop up your iPad Air for maximized viewing angles.

If you don’t mind going with previous generation models, jump over to the B&H Apple Savings Event and score best of the year pricing on iPad Pro and other tech.

2019 iPad Air features:

10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A12 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0

Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Lightning Connector

Supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

iOS

