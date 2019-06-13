This Coleman Camping Chair has a built-in cooler for max convenience from $20

Walmart offers the Coleman Portable Camping Quad Chair with 4-Can Cooler in Blue for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge delivery fees, or spend over $35 for free shipping. Regularly around $30, which is what Bed Bath and Beyond charges, this is tied as the best price we’ve seen so far this year. Meanwhile, Amazon has it in Red for $2 more with free Prime shipping. Whether you’re going camping, hitting a tailgate, or lounging on the beach, this chair will keep you as comfortable as possible with a fully-cushioned seat and back. The built-in cooler means you won’t have to get up nearly as often to refresh your drinks. Over at Amazon it’s a #1 best-selling camping chair and rated 4.4/5 stars from more than 5,000 shoppers.
The built-in cooler also has enough space to accommodate an ice pack. The Bentgo Ice Lunch Chiller Ultra-thin Ice Pack would be absolutely perfect as it’ll keep drinks cold without adding much bulk. Purchase a set of four at $8 Prime shipped.
Coleman Portable Camping Quad Chair with Cooler:
- Camping chair combines a cozy design with a convenient armrest cooler
- Built-in 4-can cooler pouch keeps cold drinks within reach
- Fully cushioned seat and back provide support and comfort
- Mesh cup holder and side pocket offer quick access to personal items
- Collapsible, folding design is easy to store and transport
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!