This Coleman Camping Chair has a built-in cooler for max convenience from $20

Walmart offers the Coleman Portable Camping Quad Chair with 4-Can Cooler in Blue for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge delivery fees, or spend over $35 for free shipping. Regularly around $30, which is what Bed Bath and Beyond charges, this is tied as the best price we’ve seen so far this year. Meanwhile, Amazon has it in Red for $2 more with free Prime shipping. Whether you’re going camping, hitting a tailgate, or lounging on the beach, this chair will keep you as comfortable as possible with a fully-cushioned seat and back. The built-in cooler means you won’t have to get up nearly as often to refresh your drinks. Over at Amazon it’s a #1 best-selling camping chair and rated 4.4/5 stars from more than 5,000 shoppers.

The built-in cooler also has enough space to accommodate an ice pack. The Bentgo Ice Lunch Chiller Ultra-thin Ice Pack would be absolutely perfect as it’ll keep drinks cold without adding much bulk. Purchase a set of four at $8 Prime shipped.

Coleman Portable Camping Quad Chair with Cooler:

Camping chair combines a cozy design with a convenient armrest cooler

Built-in 4-can cooler pouch keeps cold drinks within reach

Fully cushioned seat and back provide support and comfort

Mesh cup holder and side pocket offer quick access to personal items

Collapsible, folding design is easy to store and transport

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!