LG’s 43-inch 4K USB-C Monitor shows four inputs at once for $499, more from $90

Today only, B&H is offering the LG 43-inch 4K Monitor (43MU79-B) for $499 shipped. Regularly fetching up to $649 at retailers like BuyDig, today’s deal is a $150 savings, and one of the lowest offers we have tracked. When I was shopping for a new monitor last year, this is the one I chose. There are loads of reasons why, but its ability to show four 1080p inputs at once without deterioration in quality was by far my favorite. This way, I’m able to have friends over for gaming sessions and embrace couch co-op even when games don’t support it. Inputs include 4x HDMI, USB-C, and DisplayPort. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitor deals.

More monitors on sale:

LG 24-inch 1080p: $100 (Reg. $130) | Amazon backordered until July 2

(Reg. $130) | Amazon Sceptre 24-inch 1080p + $5 GC: $90 ($115 value) | Newegg w/ code EMCTBUW33

($115 value) | Newegg

LG 43-inch LED Monitor (43MU79-B) features:

UHD (3840 x 2160) Native Resolution

60 Hz Refresh Rate, 8 ms Response Time

1000:1 Typical Contrast Ratio

DisplayPort, USB-C & 4 x HDMI Inputs

1/8″ Headphone Output

Dual Built-In 10W Speakers

RS-232C Controllable

Limited 3-Year Warranty

