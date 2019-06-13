Battle mythological creatures in the Titan Quest RPG for iOS, now $3 (Reg. $7)

Titan Quest HD is an action RPG “set against a mythological backdrop.” Players will explore ancient civilizations including Greece, Egypt, Babylon, and China, all while fighting against legendary monsters (Minotaurs, Cyclopses, Gorgons and more). The regularly $7 open-world RPG is now on sale for $2.99 via the App Store. This is the first notable discount we have tracked. It has 1,200+ items to discover, 30 different character classes, a full day/night cycle and more than 60 hours of gameplay. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

Titan Quest HD:

Originally released on PC in 2006, Titan Quest is an action RPG set against a mythological backdrop. The Titans have escaped from prison and are hell-bent on destroying the Earth. The Gods alone can’t stop them — a hero is needed to lead this epic struggle. Victory or defeat will determine humanity’s fate and that of the Olympians.

