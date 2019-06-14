Today’s Best Game Deals: Final Fantasy XV Royal $12.50, Division 2 $25.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering the Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition on Xbox One for $12.49 with $2.99 shipping. Simply use code EMCTBUW37 at checkout to redeem the special price. Even with the $3 shipping fee, today’s deal is the best price we can find. But you can opt for a ShopRunner account (found directly below the Add to Cart button on the listing page) for an opportunity to sidestep the delivery fee. The next best price we can find on the PlayStation version is $19.99 Prime shipped at Amazon. Regularly $25+, today’s deals are the best we can find. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Final Fantasy VII: Remake. And most of the best E3 2019 game deals are still live down below including Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, The Division 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Star Wars: Fallen Order, Resident Evil 2, God of War, Days Gone and many more.
More game/console deals:
(Update 6/14 12:00pm): eBay is now offering an extra $3 off most listings using code PROMO3 at checkout
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $27 (Reg. $40+) | eBay
- Using code PROMO3 at checkout
- Or $35 at Amazon
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Black Order $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Prime members only
- Releases July 19th
- The Division 2 Xbox One $25.50 (Reg. $60) | CDKeys
- Or $35 at Amazon
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $26.40 (Reg. $60+) | Amazon
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Newegg
- Using code EMCTBUW37 at checkout
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition $20 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Resident Evil 2 $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Or digital for $36 at Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Days Gone $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Or $36 on eBay
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Or $19 on eBay
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- MLB The Show 19 $35 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Nioh $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- The Last Guardian $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $25 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Pokémon Let’s Go + Poké Ball $80 (Reg. $100) | Walmart
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
