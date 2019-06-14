Today’s Best Game Deals: Final Fantasy XV Royal $12.50, Division 2 $25.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering the Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition on Xbox One for $12.49 with $2.99 shipping. Simply use code EMCTBUW37 at checkout to redeem the special price. Even with the $3 shipping fee, today’s deal is the best price we can find. But you can opt for a ShopRunner account (found directly below the Add to Cart button on the listing page) for an opportunity to sidestep the delivery fee. The next best price we can find on the PlayStation version is $19.99 Prime shipped at Amazon. Regularly $25+, today’s deals are the best we can find. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Final Fantasy VII: Remake. And most of the best E3 2019 game deals are still live down below including Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, The Division 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Star Wars: Fallen Order, Resident Evil 2, God of War, Days Gone and many more.

