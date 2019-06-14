Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tower of Fortune 2 & 3, War of Eclipse, more

- Jun. 14th 2019 9:54 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including War of Eclipse, Tower of Fortune titles, Ancient Legacy, Flight Unlimited X, Neon Chrome and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: TennisPoint: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ananda – PREMIUM: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: War of Eclipse: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Color Accent: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited X: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Neon Chrome: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Minims – A New Beginning: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Final Fantasy XV Royal $12.50, Division 2 $25.50, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hoopa City: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tayasui Sketches Pro: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Crashlands: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Danmaku Unlimited 2 – Bullet Hell Shmup: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dollar Bill Origami: $1 (Reg. $2)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard