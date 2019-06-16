Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro hits new all-time low as Amazon takes $199 off

Amazon is discounting the latest 2019 MacBook Pros by up to $199, delivering all-time low prices along the way. Most 13-inch models are marked down by $149 while the larger 15-inch version gets the full $199 off. This is the first major price drop we’ve tracked at Amazon since these MacBook Pros were announced a few weeks back. Apple’s latest release features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for around $15.

Apple MacBook Pro features:

8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 Processor

Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

Ultrafast SSD

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life

802.11AC Wi-Fi

Force Touch trackpad

MacOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with dark mode, stacks, easier screenshots, useful built-in apps, and more

