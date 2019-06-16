Save $30 on Samsung’s new True Wireless Galaxy Buds at $100 + get a $20 GC

Verizon Wireless offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Headphones for $99.99 shipped once added to your cart.That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate at Amazon as well as Best Buy and B&H, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and comes within $2.50 of the all-time low. Once you’ve checked out, you can save even more by taking advantage of this rebate, which gives you a $20 digital Verizon gift card when code SPEND99 has been applied. Samsung’s new Bluetooth earbuds bring a truly wireless form factor to your Galaxy smartphone. You’ll get around six hours of audio playback on a single charge, with other standout features including AKG drivers, splash-resistance and more. Nearly 110 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

For a more budget-conscious pair of earbuds, bring Anker’s highly-rated Soundcore Spirit Sport on your next run for just $23 with the on-page coupon. Sure you’ll lose out on the true wireless form-factor and noise cancellation, but IPX7 water-resistance and eight hours of battery life make the cut instead.

We also just went hands-on with AUKEY Key Series Earbuds, finding them to be a feature-laden AirPods competitor.

Samsung Galaxy Buds features:

Upgrade your audio entertainment with these Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbud Headphones. Optimized drivers offer enveloping bass and a wide range of sounds, while Bluetooth technology makes for convenient wireless connectivity. These Samsung Galaxy Buds earbuds feature adaptive dual microphones that help enhance speech clarity regardless of surrounding noises and an ergonomic, compact design for exceptional comfort and portability.

