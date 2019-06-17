Amazon 1-day office supply sale from $10: folders, shelving, more (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% or more off select office products. Starting from under $10, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is the 10-pack of Smead 5-1/4-inch File Pockets for $9.70. Regularly as much as $18, this pack has sold for closer to $12 lately and is now at the the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. They are great for keeping large bundles of folders together on a shelf or in those typical file drawers. Each one can carry up to 700 sheets and features reinforced tear resistant material, 30% recycled content and a straight-cut tab labeling area. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.
Be sure to browse through rest of today’s sale for more office gear including printers, shelving and accessories. Another standout is the Safco Products Wave Magnetic Dry Erase Easel at $58.38 shipped. That’s matching the all-time low and well under the regular $75 price tag. Rated 4+ stars. Grab yourself a 60-pack of BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pens while they’re down at $4.21 Prime shipped as well.
Smead 5-1/4-inch File Pockets:
- Use file pockets to keep large amounts of paperwork neatly organized and secure. Great for desk, drawer, shelf and on-the-go storage. Also ideal for use with storage boxes.
- Accordion style sides expand 5-1/4″ and hold up to 700 sheets. File pockets take up minimal space, expanding only when extra storage capacity is needed.
- Top of the gusset is reinforced with tear resistant material for extra strength and durability.
