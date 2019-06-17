Official Apple Pencil Case sees rare deal to $20.50 in Saddle Brown (Reg. $29)

- Jun. 17th 2019 4:41 pm ET

$20.50
Amazon offers the Saddle Brown Apple Pencil Case for $20.65 Prime shipped. Regularly $29 in every other color, this is nearly 33% off and a new Amazon all-time low in this color. Apple Pencil Case is made from “durable leather,” and offers a slim way to keep your Apple Pencil safe while on-the-go. Pick this up as an easy way to keep things organized wherever your adventures take you.

Save further and go with MoKo’s holder case for Apple Pencil and various other accessories for 50% less. This nifty case offers much more storage than today’s featured deal, but you’ll miss out on the higher-end leather materials. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Apple Pencil Case features:

Beautifully crafted from durable leather, the Apple Pencil Case is cleanly and precisely designed to be the perfect protection for your Apple Pencil. It protects your Apple Pencil when you’re not using it while making a graceful statement – cleanly and precisely designed, just like Apple Pencil.

