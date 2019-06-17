Organize the garage w/ Husky’s 27-inch rolling cabinet for $69 (Reg. $130)

Home Depot is offering the Husky 27-inch Rolling Cabinet with Flip-up Pegboard for $69 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $129 and this is one of the best rates we’ve tracked historically. With one drawer, two doors, and a flip-up pegboard, this tool chest is perfect for working on the car or household projects. You’ll be able to easily organize your items in it, and the pegboard is great for hanging stuff on to keep it within easy reach. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the wheels and pick up this CARTMAN Orange 39-Piece Tool Set for $20 Prime shipped. It not only is more portable than the above rolling cabinet but also comes with nearly 40 tools to get you going. You just won’t be able to customize this kit like you can with the above Husky setup.

HUsky Rolling Cabinet features:

The new Husky 27 in. 1-Drawer 2-Door Project Center is here. This versatile project center can be utilized in many ways to make your work space more efficient. This unit is constructed with all-welded steel and finished with a tough rust-resistant black powder coat, meaning it is built to last. There is a thick mat that provides a large work surface and 4 integrated storage bins to organize small parts. A 20 in. attached pegboard allows you quick access to your most frequently utilized tools. On the side of the cabinet is an integrated power strip with 4 outlets and 2 USB ports bringing you the power to charge your tools and electronic accessories.

