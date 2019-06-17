Try Nintendo’s Labo Variety or Robot Kit for under $30 (Reg. up to $70)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Nintendo Labo Variety or Robot Kit for $29.74 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s up to $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is one of the best prices we have seen. These fun products pair creativity with gaming, making them great for adults and children alike. The variety kit includes five different projects ranging from a fishing rod to a piano and the robot kit includes all sorts of gizmos that will make you feel powerful as you demolish in-game surroundings. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Ensure you’re ready to play at the drop of a hat with PowerA’s Joy-Con Charging Dock for $20. It can charge four Joy-Con controllers at once, making sure you’re always charged up and ready to go. I own a similar dock and love the functionality and organization that it brings to my gaming setup.

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit features:

The Variety Kit includes five different projects to Make, Play, and Discover: two Toy-Con RC Cars, a Toy-Con Fishing Rod, a Toy-Con House, a Toy-Con Motorbike, and a Toy-Con Piano!

Bring each Toy-Con creation to life with the power of the Nintendo Switch™ console and Joy-Con controllers

