Float on in the SwimWays SunSeat Chair at only $25 (Reg. $40)

Amazon offers the SwimWays Spring Float SunSeat Chair for $24.99 Prime shipped. (Pad your order over $25 for free shipping without Prime; we could recommend this fun add-on item.) Regularly around $40, this is the best price we’ve seen at Amazon. Whether you have a pool in your yard or frequent a lake, this chair is ideal for lazy lounging on the water. There’s even a drink holder so you won’t have to be without your favorite beverage while you float. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save some cash when you opt for the simpler SwimWays Spring Float Papasan at $15. It has a mesh seat and an outer ring that floats. Unfortunately, this doesn’t have a drink holder.

If you’re gearing up for some epic pool parties this summer, take a look at our guide for must-have items. Head’s up: guests would certainly appreciate a floating lounger or two.

SwimWays Spring Float SunSeat Chair:

MULTI-USE: This chair is ideal for floating at the lake, beach or in the pool

DURABLE: This fabric-covered floating pool chair has a patented inner spring around the outside edge for greater comfort and stability in the water

ULTIMATE COMFORT: Includes headrest, backrest, and cup holder – prop yourself up and let the hurry of everyday life drift away! The soft, cooling mesh seat keeps your lower body just below the water’s surface helping to keep you cool on summer days

