The entire factory unlocked Galaxy S10 lineup is on sale for at least $100 off

Amazon is offering the factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Android Smartphone for $636.58 shipped. Normally $750, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically for an unlocked Galaxy S10e. In fact, it’s the lowest that we’ve seen it for on Amazon. The only way, currently, to get the S10e for a better price is to buy it from Best Buy and activate it today on your carrier. The Galaxy S10e sports an edge-to-edge 5.8-inch display, all-day battery, and fantastic cameras. Learn more in our hands-on review where we called it our “favorite Galaxy S10” of the series.

Nomad Base Station

Amazon also has the factory unlocked Galaxy S10 128GB Android Smartphone on sale for $799.99 shipped, which is $100 off the going rate. And the Galaxy S10+ is down to $899.99 shipped, which is also $100 off its going rate. Both of the discounted prices are among the best we’ve tracked at Amazon and are the lowest available.

Whether you’re looking to get the budget-friendly S10e, mid-tier S10, or high-end S10+, you really can’t go wrong. We do recommend picking up a case to keep your investment protected. We also recommend investing in a quality tempered glass screen protector like Whitestone Dome. Though it’s a bit more expensive, with your savings here it’s well worth the price as it fits snugly to the display and will keep your phone scratch and crack free.

Samsung Galaxy S10e features:

GSM+CDMA / 4G LTE Compatible

North American Variant

16MP/12MP Rear Dual-Camera Array

Ultra-Wide / Wide Cameras

10MP Wide-Angle 4K UHD Selfie Camera

Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core CPU

128GB Storage Capacity + 6GB of RAM

5.8″ Dynamic AMOLED Display

PowerShare Wireless Charging

Android 9.0 Pie + One UI

