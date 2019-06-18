Target has June Beauty Boxes for men & women at $7 shipped

Target has a beauty box for women and men this June. Both boxes are priced at $7 shipped. These boxes have an array of top brands including Dove, Pixi, Old Spice, Head & Shoulders, Crest, Tresemme and more. Each box has six items in it and are a great gift idea. Plus, if you have summer travel plans, this is an easy way to try out new products while on-the-go. Find out exactly what’s inside below the jump.

Target Men’s Beauty Box features:

Crest Gum Detoxify Deep Clean Toothpaste

Bulldog Mens Skincare: Moisturizer, Face Wash, & Shave Gel

Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Dry Spray Antiperspirant

Gillette SkinGuard Men’s Razor

Old Spice Deep Sea Invisible Solid Deodorant

Head & Shoulders Old Spice Anti-Dandruff 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner

Target Women’s Beauty Box features:

TRESemmé Between Washes Volumizing Dry Shampoo

Pixi T-Zone Peel Off Mask

CND Vinylux Mini Duo Pack

Pantene Pro-V Intense Rescue Shots Ampoules Hair Treatment

Herbal Essences Bio Renew Revitalize Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo

