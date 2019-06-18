Target has June Beauty Boxes for men & women at $7 shipped

Target has a beauty box for women and men this June. Both boxes are priced at $7 shipped. These boxes have an array of top brands including Dove, Pixi, Old Spice, Head & Shoulders, Crest, Tresemme and more. Each box has six items in it and are a great gift idea. Plus, if you have summer travel plans, this is an easy way to try out new products while on-the-go. Find out exactly what’s inside below the jump.
Target Men’s Beauty Box features:
- Crest Gum Detoxify Deep Clean Toothpaste
- Bulldog Mens Skincare: Moisturizer, Face Wash, & Shave Gel
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Dry Spray Antiperspirant
- Gillette SkinGuard Men’s Razor
- Old Spice Deep Sea Invisible Solid Deodorant
- Head & Shoulders Old Spice Anti-Dandruff 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner
Target Women’s Beauty Box features:
- TRESemmé Between Washes Volumizing Dry Shampoo
- Pixi T-Zone Peel Off Mask
- CND Vinylux Mini Duo Pack
- Pantene Pro-V Intense Rescue Shots Ampoules Hair Treatment
- Herbal Essences Bio Renew Revitalize Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo
