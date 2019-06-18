Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 11 from $14, Sonic Mania $12, more

- Jun. 18th 2019 9:26 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mega Man 11 from $14.12. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $30, this is the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. For comparison, it is currently on sale for $20 at GameStop and Best Buy. This is a brand new side-scrolling adventure with all-new robot masters and the speed boosting Double Gear system. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Dark Souls: Remastered, Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze, Resident Evil 2, Star Wars: Fallen Order, Team Sonic Racing, SONIC FORCES, Sonic Mania and many more. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

9to5Toys’ Best of E3 2019 Awards: Star Wars, Avengers, Final Fantasy, more

Square Enix E3 2019: Marvel’s Avengers reveal, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, more

Ubisoft E3 2019: Watch Dogs Legion, UPlay+, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, more

Xbox E3 2019 details next-gen console, new hardware, and fresh Minecraft title

Bethesda E3 2019: Fallout Battle Royale, GhostWire Tokyo, DOOM, more

EA E3 2019: Star Wars Jedi gameplay, Apex Legends Battle Charge, FIFA 20, more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Capcom

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard