Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 11 from $14, Sonic Mania $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mega Man 11 from $14.12. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $30, this is the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. For comparison, it is currently on sale for $20 at GameStop and Best Buy. This is a brand new side-scrolling adventure with all-new robot masters and the speed boosting Double Gear system. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Dark Souls: Remastered, Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze, Resident Evil 2, Star Wars: Fallen Order, Team Sonic Racing, SONIC FORCES, Sonic Mania and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Sonic Mania $12 (Reg. 20) | Xbox
- SONIC FORCES $15 (Reg. $30) | Xbox
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Dark Souls: Remastered $25 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Minecraft Story Mode Complete $4 (Reg. $15+) | CDKeys
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $33 (Reg. $40+) | eBay
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Prime members only
- Releases July 19th
- The Division 2 Xbox One $30 (Reg. $60) | CDKeys
- Or $40 at Amazon
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $26.40 (Reg. $60+) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition $25 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Resident Evil 2 $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Or digital for $36 at Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Pokémon Let’s Go + Poké Ball $80 (Reg. $100) | Walmart
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
