Clean your home w/ Dyson’s Ball Multifloor 2 Vac at $170 (Refurb, Orig. $400)

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished Dyson Ball Multifloor 2 Upright Vacuum for $169.99 Prime shipped. Those without Prime will pay an extra $6 for delivery. Groupon has a refurb for $200. Meanwhile, it fetches $280 in new condition at Walmart and Amazon. Originally $400, this is tied with our previous mention and the best price we could find for this model. Features include HEPA filtration, instant-release wand for hard-to-reach places, and self-adjusting cleaner so it can be used on carpet or hard surfaces seamlessly. A 6-month Dyson warranty is included. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

With your savings, you can easily upgrade your Dyson vac with a new tool or two. For instance. the Dyson Tangle-Free Turbine is $49 shipped at Amazon. It has counter-rotating heads to help lift dirt and hair from carpet and upholstery.

Dyson Ball Multifloor 2 Upright Vacuum:

Self-adjusting cleaner head seals in suction across carpet, wood, vinyl, and tile floors

Radial root cyclone technology captures more microscopic dust than any other on the market

Instant-release wand allows for cleaning up high or under furniture

Hygienically empty the bin with the push of a button

Flexible floor-to-ceiling cleaning wand and long-reach hose release in one smooth action so it’s easy to clean up high and under furniture

Whole-machine HEPA filtration ensures that allergens are trapped inside the machine, not expelled back into the home

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!