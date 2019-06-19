Eddie Bauer takes up to 60% off select items during its Summer Sale from $20

The Eddie Bauer Summer Sale takes up to 60% off select items. Prices are as marked. Plus, cut an extra 50% off clearance with code SUMMER50 at checkout. Free shipping applies on all orders over $49. One of the most notable deals for men is the 9-Inch Guide Pro Shorts that are on sale for $49 and originally were priced at $70. These shorts were made for adventure with stretch infused material as well as water-repellent fabric. They’re also packable for summer vacations and lightweight for added comfort. You can find them available in three color options and rated 4.5/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Larrabee 9-Inch Shorts $35 (Orig. $60)
- Legend Wash Pro Short-Sleeve Henley $25 (Orig. $35)
- Guide Pro Shorts – 9-inch $49 (Orig. $70)
- Contour Performance Slub Polo Shirt $20 (Orig. $50)
- Haller Slip-On Sneaker $40 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Thermal Tie-Front T-Shirt $35 (Orig. $50)
- Trail Tight Skort $49 (Orig. $70)
- Departure Split-Neck Dress $28 (Orig. $70)
- Trail Mix Hybrid Leggings $59 (Orig. $99)
- MicroTherm 2.0 StormDown Vest $104 (Orig. $149)
- …and even more deals…
