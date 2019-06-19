Apple’s official iPhone Lightning Dock drops to $25 at Amazon (Reg. $49)

Amazon is offering the Apple iPhone Lightning Dock in Space Gray for $24.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, Apple sells it for $49 and this is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked historically in this color. For comparison, we did see it drop to $19 in Black a few months ago. This dock is a fantastic way to display and charge your iPhone or iPad. Powering it is simple, just plug your Lightning cable into the back and away you go. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack on the back of this dock, allowing you to output audio to your favorite cans or speakers at home.

Nomad Base Station

Want to save some more cash? The Lamicall Cell Phone Stand is $8 Prime shipped and will get the job done. You’ll still have to provide your own cable, but it’s a great way to display your device on a budget.

Apple Lightning Dock features:

You can use it to charge and sync any iPhone that has a Lightning connector. Your iPhone sits upright in the dock as it syncs or charges”, so it’s ideal for a desk or countertop. Even when your iPhone is in an Apple-designed case, it’s easy to dock. And you can unlock iPhone or use Touch ID without having to remove it from the dock.

Compatibility: iPhone Models iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone SEiPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

Compatibility: iPod Models iPod touch 5th Generation 32GB/64GB, iPod touch 5th Generation 16GB, iPod touch 6th Generation

