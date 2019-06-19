Pick up a 2-pack of kids’ swimming goggles for $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $13)

Outdoor Master (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Kids’ Swimming Goggles for $8.99 Prime shipped with code 9FYXL4Y9 at checkout. Regularly priced at $13, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These goggles are available in an array of color options and their silicone gaskets promote comfort. They also have an adjustable frame and anti-fog technology for a clear view underwater. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 140 reviews.

With their new goggles, pick up a set of pool rings for kids to easily grab. The 6-pack of Aqua Classic Dive Rings are priced at just $6.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. The rings are slightly weighted to easily sink and have grooves to make them easy to pick up. Rated 4.1/5 stars with over 300 reviews.

Kids Swimming Goggles feature:

Enjoy CLEAR VISION UNDERWATER and great eye protection.

The fish style swim goggles frame and color mixes add EXTRA FUN to your water adventures.

Easy adjustment of the elastic strap and SOFT SILICONE GASKETS ensures a COMFORTABLE and SNUG FIT for most face types.

Great anti-fog technology gives crystal clear vision in the water, enjoy a FUN, FOG-FREE TIME.

