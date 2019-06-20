Save 30% on Lowepro’s SlingShot 102 AW Camera Bag at an all-time low of $35

As part of its Mega DealZone sale, B&H offers the Lowepro SlingShot 102 AW Camera Bag for $34.95 shipped. Having originally retailed for $80, we’ve more recently been seeing it sell for around $50. Today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. With room for a DSLR alongside two or three lenses, this camera bag features a fully-padded interior comprised of polyester and nylon. Its over-the-shoulder design makes it easy to quickly access to change gear or pull out or camera at a moment’s notice to capture the perfect shot. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 230 customers.

Alternatively, the AmazonBasics Camera Sling Bag fills a similar role to Lowepro’s option, just with a more affordable $22.50 price tag. Alongside ditching the branding, you’ll also miss out on the SlingShot’s more durable design and the better overall quality. Though for shoppers trying to make the most out of their cash, Amazon’s in-house model is a notable option.

Lowepro SlingShot 102 AW Camera Bag features:

The Lowepro SlingShot 102 AW Camera Bag (Black) is designed to carry a DSLR camera (without grip) with attached standard zoom lens, 1-2 additional lenses or flash units, accessories (including a point & shoot camera), compact tripod or monopod, and personal items. It is made from 600 denier polyester with 1680 denier ballistic nylon and a 210 denier nylon lining. There is a fully padded main camera compartment with an updated divider system that accommodates the camera gear and an upper compartment for personal items. It has 2 built-in memory card pockets on the inside lid of the main compartment.

