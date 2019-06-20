Kick up your summer style during the Sperry Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 60% off hundreds of sneakers, boat shoes and sandals. Prices are as marked. As always, free shipping is applied on all orders. Keep your style timeless and classic with the Gold Cup Exeter Penny Loafers that are currently marked down to $72. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $180. Their slip-on design is convenient and will get you to your destination swiftly. Best of all, this style is available in three color options and has a foam footbed to promote all-day comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from the Sperry Semi-Annual Sale and be sure to check out our fashion guide for more deals today.

However, if you are more of a boat shoe fan, the Gold Cup Authentic Lace option is a great choice. These shoes will elevate any summer look and are very versatile. Plus, they’re also on sale for $112 and originally were priced at $160.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Seaside Perforated Sneakers are on sale for $37, which is down from their original rate of $75. These sneakers are a must-have for casual wear and will look great whether you throw them on with a T-shirt, dress, jeans or shorts. Finally, their perforated design adds a breathable touch and they’re also available in two versatile color options: black or gray. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Sperry customers.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!