The North Face Summer Sale offers up to 30% off jackets, pullovers & more

The North Face Summer Sale offers up to 30% off select styles of past-season gear. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Short Sleeve Horizon Polo Shirt for men. It’s currently on sale for $32, which is down from its original rate of $45. This polo is great for golf, sporting events or everyday activities. It’s also very versatile to dress up or down and it’s available in six color options. Plus, its sweat-wicking properties will help you stay fresh throughout the day. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Short-Sleeve Horizon Polo Shirt $32 (Orig. $45)
- Borod Full-Zip Jacket $60 (Orig. $85)
- Ambition 1/4 Zip Pullover $49 (Orig. $70)
- Resolve 2 Jacket $63 (Orig. $90)
- NSE Traction Chukka Lite II $77 (Orig. $110)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Mountain Sweatshirt Full Zip $104 (Orig. $149)
- Osito Sport Hybrid Pullover $69 (Orig. $99)
- Mountain Sweatshirt Bomber Jacket $104 (Orig. $149)
- Reverse Shadow Crew Sweatshirt $42 (Orig. $60)
- Red Blaze Vest $69 (Orig. $99)
