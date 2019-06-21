Nest Cam Indoor for $139 (Reg. $199) leads Home Depot’s 1-day security sale

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 30% off select security cameras and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the certified refurbished Nest Cam Indoor for $139. Regularly $199 in new condition, this is $30 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve seen since Black Friday 2018. Nest Cam Indoor delivers full 1080p HD feeds, night vision, and two-way communication so you can speak with anyone in range. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Ships with a two-year warranty.

Those not ready to pay the Nest Cam price tag will want to consider going with Wyze Cam instead. At around $25, this is a solid value with its free cloud storage and full 1080p feeds. It’s also a #1 best-seller at Amazon which lives up to its reputation.

Nest Cam Indoor features:

24/7 live video streaming: see your home on your phone in 1080p HD and control Nest Cam from anywhere

Alerts on your phone: get motion and sound alerts so you know if anything happens

Night vision done right: see the whole room at night, not just a limited spotlight view

Talk and listen: hear the baby or talk back to get someone’s attention

Quick, easy setup: simply plug in Nest cam and download the Nest app to get started, no hub needed

