Lenovo Smart Tab is both an Android tablet and Alexa display from $146

- Jun. 24th 2019 7:55 am ET

Amazon offers the Lenovo 10.1-inch Smart Tab Android Tablet with Alexa from $146.18 shipped for the 2GB/16GB model. That’s down from the usual $190 or so price tag. You can grab the upgraded 3GB/32GB model for $171.95 (Reg. $225). Both configurations are at new Amazon all-time lows. The Lenovo Smart Tablet offers a unique stance with Android OS and support for Alexa, as well. Features include a full 10.1-inch 1080p display, rear and front cameras and two speakers. Ships with a dock that charges your device and converts it to an Alexa-enabled display in the same vein as Amazon’s Echo Show products. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Want an Alexa smart display, but are not in need of the portable features of today’s lead deal? Consider going with the new Echo Show 5. At $90 it offers an affordable take on Alexa and a built-in display for watching videos, tracking security cameras, and much more. You can learn more about Amazon’s latest Echo smart display in our announcement coverage.

Lenovo Smart Tab features:

  • POWERFUL TABLET: Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 3 GB RAM, and up to 256 GB micro-SD card support
  • FULL HD DISPLAY: A great Android tablet with a stunning and a captivating display with 4 front speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • ANDROID OPERATED: Runs on the latest Android O operating system

