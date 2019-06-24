Osmo is one of the go-to companies when it comes to helping kids learn through its tablet-based products. The company’s latest endeavor is for preschoolers ages 3 to 5 and is dubbed the Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit. Combining the AI technology harnessed by your iPad, you’ll enjoy a learning system for your preschooler using classic methods in an all-new way.

This is Osmo’s first preschooler focused product

The Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad is the company’s first endeavor into the younger age of preschoolers. Normally, the company’s products are focused on kids ages 5-12, so this is a new field for them. The Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit is designed to help young ones learn vocabulary, letters, emotions, problem-solving, and creative confidence.

Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad features:

Tangible ABC’s – Playful practice for pre-readers. Build letters with squishy, colorful sticks & rings. Over 500 vocabulary words.

Squiggle Magic – Create anything you want using sticks and rings and they come alive on the screen! Learn vocabulary, build artistic confidence, and develop fine motor skills.

Costume Party – Experiment with clothes and colors to make costumes, then watch the characters react!

Stories – Hours of problem-solving fun. Mix and match costumes to find silly solutions to obstacles and navigate adventures.

Bring your own iPad

The Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad is compatible with nearly every one of Apple’s tablets. You’ll be able to use the iPad 2 through the latest generation with Apple Pencil support, the iPad Mini 1-4, iPad Air/2, or iPad Pro 9.7-inch or 10.5-inch. That’s it for the official support, though we expect you to be able to use the latest iPad mini 5 or iPad Air. This kit likely doesn’t work with Apple’s latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models due to the move from Lightning to USB-C, and with the Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit, mass compatibility with more devices is likely higher up on their priority scale than supporting the absolute latest-and-greatest.

Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit pricing and availability

You can pre-order the Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad on Amazon at $79.99 shipped. It’s set to be released on July 24th, and you’ll get the Amazon “Pre-order Price Guarantee”. This means if the price drops at all between when you pre-order it and the release, you’ll be charged the lowest amount.

9to5Toys’ take

The Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit be a great way to help kids learn. I think that children in this day-and-age can learn far better using technology then we did as children, given the advances we’re seeing day over day. Not only can you use tangible objects to help your preschooler learn with Osmo Little Genius, but the software is also great in helping your kid interact with the technology they will inevitably use as they get older.

