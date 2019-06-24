Get Rocketbook’s erasable notebook w/ 2 pens & multiple sizes: $38 (Reg. $48)

Amazon is offering the Rocketbook Everlast Executive and Mini Wirebound Notebook in Red for $38.17 shipped, or in Black for a few cents more. Normally $48, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in red, though we’ve seen black available for as low as $30 during a quick sale in May. This notebook and pen set is completely erasable and reusable, negating the need of buying new ones once they’re full. Just erase and keep on going. Don’t want to lose what you’ve written? Rocketbook’s app interfaces with Dropbox, Evernote, and other online services to scan your scribblings to the cloud for safe backup. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save some cash and pick up just the Rocketbook Everlast Mini Smart Reusable Notebook for $16 Prime shipped. It’s the smaller model included in the above bundle, just by itself. You’ll still get the same benefits of erasability and online scanning while saving quite a bit.

Rocketbook Everlast Executive Notebook features:

Contains 1 everlast executive size (6 x 8.9”) and 1 everlast mini (3.5 x 5.5”), 2 Pilot Frixion pens and 2 microfiber towels

No more wasting paper – these environmentally-friendly notebooks can be used endlessly

The perfect holiday gift for the student, teacher, or Professional

Use the free Rocketbook app to scan and blast your handwritten notes to your favorite cloud services like Google drive, email, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, slack, iCloud, and more

Sophisticated ai technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search, and email transcription for easier naming and searching of your notes

