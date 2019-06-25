Discounted tacos! This $25 Chipotle gift card is now just $20 (20% off) + more

The official PayPal eBay store is now offering $25 Chipotle gift cards for just $20 with free digital delivery. That’s up to 20% off your next visit to Chipotle and a no brainer purchase if you plan on spending any cash there over the next few months (or more). Last week we saw this very same deal and it went out of stock in just a few hours, so don’t sleep on this one of you’re interested. More details and gift card deals below.

We still have some other notable gift deals still popping like this IHOP gift card at 20% off as well as discounted Carnival Cruise credit right here. And for all of you gamers, will still have 15% off various denominations of Xbox gift cards live.

Don’t forget to score yourself a heavily discounted Sam’s Club membership. You can can grab one year with loads of goodies and some gift cards thrown in for just $35 ($55+ value).

Chipotle Gift Cards:

Treat your gift card like cash, that may only be used for making purchases at Chipotle restaurants. Not redeemable for cash except as required by law; additionally, upon request, unredeemed balances of less than $10.00 will be redeemed for cash. It cannot be used to purchase other Chipotle gift cards, because that’s like wishing for more wishes. Unauthorized resale is prohibited. If you purchase this card from a re-seller, you do so at your own risk, as cards sold by a re-seller may not have any value.

