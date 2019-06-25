Grab Milwaukee’s M12 crown stapler w/ two batteries & more: $99 (Reg. $250+)

Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M12 12V Cordless 3/8-inch Crown Stapler with a 3.0Ah and 1.5Ah battery for $99 shipped. For comparison, just the stapler alone normally goes for $99, the 3.0Ah battery is $79, and the 1.5Ah battery is $49. That doesn’t include the value of the charger or the bag that are also bundled together here. If you’re installing baseboard, netting, or anything else that needs a smaller staple, this is an easy-to-use kit. There’s no air compressor required, and no extension cord either. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re picking up an M12 stapler, be sure to grab the 12V 3/8-Inch Drill Driver for $43.50 shipped at Amazon. It’s still a part of the M12 lineup, so the same batteries that you get with the stapler will work with this drill.

Milwaukee M12 Crown Stapler features:

The Milwaukee M12 3/8 in. 12-Volt Cordless Crown Stapler delivers a true hand tool replacement. The 2447-20 is designed to drive a range of 3/8 in. flat crown staples (1/4 in. to 9/16 in.) through an array of materials and substrates. At just 3.0 lbs. and 7.5 in. L the compact design allows for great access into tight spaces and convenient tool belt portability. An easy to squeeze trigger design significantly reduces fatigue associated with traditional hand staplers. Integrated sequential and contact actuation trigger design provides increased productivity and seamless changing between firing modes.

