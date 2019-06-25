Rocketfish’s 4-Outlet/2-USB Wall Surge Protector: $20 for today only (30% off)

- Jun. 25th 2019 8:29 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $30 $20
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Rocketfish 4-Outlet/2-USB Wall Tap Surge Protector (RF-HTS1415) for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees otherwise. Matched on the Best Buy eBay store. Regularly $30, this Best Buy exclusive is a straight $10 off for today only. It starts at $30 and goes up from there via Amazon third-party sellers. This 4-outlet surge protector takes on a more flat wall-mounted design as opposed to your typical power strip. It features 2 USB ports, an EMI/RFI noise filter and an 1800-joule rating “to safeguard your equipment and prolong the life of the unit.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t need the slick wall mounted design, the AmazonBasics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector carries 8 additional outlets and a much higher 4320 joule energy rating for the same price as today’s featured deal. Another option would be the two-pack of AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strips at just $9.50 Prime shipped. The joule rating on these aren’t nearly as high, but they are also almost half the price.

Rocketfish 4-Outlet/2-USB Wall Tap Surge Protector:

Ensure your home theater system is powered and running smoothly with this Rocketfish RF-HTS1415 surge protector, which features 4 outlets with 1800 joules of protection to guard your equipment. USB ports allow you to connect a variety of devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $30 $20

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Rocketfish

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard