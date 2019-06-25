Rocketfish’s 4-Outlet/2-USB Wall Surge Protector: $20 for today only (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Rocketfish 4-Outlet/2-USB Wall Tap Surge Protector (RF-HTS1415) for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees otherwise. Matched on the Best Buy eBay store. Regularly $30, this Best Buy exclusive is a straight $10 off for today only. It starts at $30 and goes up from there via Amazon third-party sellers. This 4-outlet surge protector takes on a more flat wall-mounted design as opposed to your typical power strip. It features 2 USB ports, an EMI/RFI noise filter and an 1800-joule rating “to safeguard your equipment and prolong the life of the unit.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t need the slick wall mounted design, the AmazonBasics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector carries 8 additional outlets and a much higher 4320 joule energy rating for the same price as today’s featured deal. Another option would be the two-pack of AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strips at just $9.50 Prime shipped. The joule rating on these aren’t nearly as high, but they are also almost half the price.

Rocketfish 4-Outlet/2-USB Wall Tap Surge Protector:

Ensure your home theater system is powered and running smoothly with this Rocketfish RF-HTS1415 surge protector, which features 4 outlets with 1800 joules of protection to guard your equipment. USB ports allow you to connect a variety of devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!