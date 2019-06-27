Home Depot 1-day DEWALT Tool Sale starts at $20: Drills, accessories, more

Today only, Home Depot is taking up to 45% off select DEWALT tools and accessories. Deals start at $20 on a wide range of products. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 3-tool DEWALT Combo Kit for $229. As a comparison, there is over $415 worth of value here but this kit typically goes for around $300. Ships with a cordless hammer driver, and two impact drivers. You’ll also receive two batteries, a wall charger, and carrying case. Ideal for summer projects or upgrading your existing setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 600 Home Depot reviewers. Hit the jump for more top picks or check out the entire sale right here.

Another standout is DEWALT’s 20V Cordless Reciprocating Saw for $129. It typically sells for $200 or so. Ships with a bonus carrying case, wall charger, and 5Ah battery. Variable speed system is designed for a variety of tasks, from cutting material to making holes in existing spaces. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 600 Home Depot reviewers.

DEWALT 3-piece Driver Kit features:

Includes: DCD985 premium hammer drill, DCF885 impact driver, (2) 3.0 Ah batteries, fast charger, 360° side handle, belt hook and contractor bag

DCD985 20-Volt Max hammer drill with patented 3-speed all-metal transmission and 1/2 in. self-tightening chuck delivers 535 units watt out of maximum performance

Patented 3-speed all-metal transmission matches the tool to task for fastest application speed and improved run time

DCF885 20-Volt Max 1/4 in. impact driver features 3 LED lights with 20-second delay to provide visibility without shadows

1-handed loading 1/4 in. hex chuck accepts 1 in. bit tips

Protected by a 3-year limited warranty and 1-year free service contract

