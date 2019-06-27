Score three months of Kindle Unlimited for FREE ($30 value)

Prime members can currently grab three months of Kindle Unlimited for FREE over at Amazon. As a comparison, it typically sells for $10 per month. Our previous mention was two months for $1. Note: this offer is for new subscribers only. Be sure to cancel if you’d not like to continue beyond the initial three months. Kindle Unlimited includes access to over one million titles, new magazines and a vast library of audiobooks. With warm weather upon us, now is a great time to load up your Kindle and catch up on some reading. Learn more about this service here.

Need some tunes? Amazon is offering Prime members four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $1. Check out our coverage for more details.

Terms and conditions include:

