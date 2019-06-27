Keep leftovers fresh in Rubbermaid’s 18-piece Container Set for $20 (Reg. $30)

- Jun. 27th 2019 1:59 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $30 $20
0

Walmart is offering the 18-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Set for $19.98. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pick up to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly $30 at Walmart, this set goes for closer to $37 at Amazon and is now within cents of our previous mention. Features include 100% leak proof, latched lids with vents for splash-free microwaving, odor-resistant BPA-free Tritan plastic and more. The stackable design makes for easy storage in-between uses as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Clearly, you’re paying for the Tritan plastic and lid latches on this set. There are Rubbermaid options out there with significantly more pieces for about the same price. One example would be the 42-piece Rubbermaid Easy Find food storage set sells for $20 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings too.

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide today where you’ll find deep deals on everything from cookware and smart home gear, to tools, robot vacuums and more.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Set:

  • Food storage containers have leak-proof, airtight seals
  • BPA-free, crystal-clear plastic
  • Stain- and odor-resistant
  • 18-piece set includes two 0.5-cup, two 1.3-cup, two 3.2-cup, two 4.7-cup, and one 9.6-cup containers, all with lids

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $30 $20

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Rubbermaid

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard