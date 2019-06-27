Keep leftovers fresh in Rubbermaid’s 18-piece Container Set for $20 (Reg. $30)

Walmart is offering the 18-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Set for $19.98. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pick up to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly $30 at Walmart, this set goes for closer to $37 at Amazon and is now within cents of our previous mention. Features include 100% leak proof, latched lids with vents for splash-free microwaving, odor-resistant BPA-free Tritan plastic and more. The stackable design makes for easy storage in-between uses as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Clearly, you’re paying for the Tritan plastic and lid latches on this set. There are Rubbermaid options out there with significantly more pieces for about the same price. One example would be the 42-piece Rubbermaid Easy Find food storage set sells for $20 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings too.

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide today where you’ll find deep deals on everything from cookware and smart home gear, to tools, robot vacuums and more.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Set:

Food storage containers have leak-proof, airtight seals

BPA-free, crystal-clear plastic

Stain- and odor-resistant

18-piece set includes two 0.5-cup, two 1.3-cup, two 3.2-cup, two 4.7-cup, and one 9.6-cup containers, all with lids

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!