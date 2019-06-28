Eddie Bauer celebrates 4th of July with 50% off sitewide including clearance

The Eddie Bauer 4th of July Sale offers 50% off your purchase with code FIREWORK at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Legend Wash Henley Shirt is on sale for just $18 and is very stylish for everyday wear. Originally, this shirt was priced at $35. It’s versatile to wear with shorts, jeans and more. This style is available in several color options and features sweat-wicking material for a comfortable fit. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Camano Shorts $20 (Orig. $40)
- Classic Pro Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $13 (Orig. $25)
- Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt $20 (Orig. $40)
- Lengend Wash Henley Shirt $18 (Orig. $35)
- Cloud Cap Lightweight Rain Jacket $50 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Thermal Tie-Front T-Shirt is very trendy for summer. Originally this shirt was priced at $50; however, during the sale you can find it for just $25. This shirt features a longer hem in the back that can be worn with jeans, leggings or shorts alike.
Our top picks for women include:
- Thermal Tie-Front T-Shirt $25 (Orig. $50)
- Departure Amphib Shorts $30 (Orig. $60)
- SolarFoil UPF Jacket $50 (Orig. $99)
- Departure Sleeveless Shirt Dress $45 (Orig. $90)
- Voyager Bomber Jacket $50 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
