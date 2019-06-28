Eddie Bauer celebrates 4th of July with 50% off sitewide including clearance

The Eddie Bauer 4th of July Sale offers 50% off your purchase with code FIREWORK at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Legend Wash Henley Shirt is on sale for just $18 and is very stylish for everyday wear. Originally, this shirt was priced at $35. It’s versatile to wear with shorts, jeans and more. This style is available in several color options and features sweat-wicking material for a comfortable fit. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Thermal Tie-Front T-Shirt is very trendy for summer. Originally this shirt was priced at $50; however, during the sale you can find it for just $25. This shirt features a longer hem in the back that can be worn with jeans, leggings or shorts alike.

Our top picks for women include:

