Ease those aching bones w/ Gaiam’s Massage Stick: $8 Prime shipped (Reg. $15)

Amazon is offering the Gaiam Massage Stick Pressure Point Roller for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Target. Regularly $15 direct from Gaiam, it has started slide down at Amazon over the last few months and is now at the all-time low. This is an 18-inch roller with a pair of ergonomic grip handles and three independent massage balls. It “targets pressure points to stimulate tissue recovery and promote circulation for rapid healing”. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $8, you’ll be hard pressed to find a decent piece of hard foam disguised as a massage roller on Amazon for less. The only thing close we can find for less would be this Massage Ball for $5.99 Prime shipped. Its carries solid ratings and is handheld enough to use on just about anything.

Gaiam Massage Stick Pressure Point Roller:

MASSAGE STICK ROLLER: Targets pressure points to stimulate tissue recovery and promote circulation for rapid healing

DEEP TISSUE MASSAGE: Spiked nodules provide deep tissue massage for effective relief and treatment of muscle pain and soreness

ATHLETIC RECOVERY TOOL: Ideal for runners and athletes recovering from sports-related injuries or strains – helps to compress and stretch muscles and reduce trigger points

