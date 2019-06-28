Save big during Levi’s Final Summer Sale with extra 40% off all sale items

Jun. 28th 2019

The Levi’s Final Summer Sale offers an extra 40% off all sale items with code EXTRA40 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $100 or more. Stay comfortable and look fashionable with the stretch-infused fabric of the 541 Athletic Taper Jeans. Originally this style was priced at $70; however, during the sale you can find them for $34. These jeans offer a straight fit that can easily be rolled and they’re available in multiple color options. With over 500 reviews, these jeans are rated 4.5/5 stars. However, another very similar option for less is the 501 Original Fit Stretch Jeans that are on sale for just $26. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

