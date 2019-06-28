Luminar 3 Photo Editor for Mac and PC hits all-time low at $41.50 (Reg. $70)

- Jun. 28th 2019 4:15 pm ET

0

Luminar 3 is one of the newest Mac OS and PC photo editor apps out there and we have an exclusive discount at $41.65 when promo code TOYS15 is applied during checkout. This bundle typically sells for around $70 direct with today’s deal being the best we’ve seen since it was released. Using the power of AI, Luminar 3 is a full-feature photo editor and organizer that lets you create perfectly edited photos with a single click. Using Accent AI 2.0, you can make dozens of quick adjustments using just one slider. Learn more below.

Luminar 3 features:

  • Make dozens of adjustments using a single slider
  • Easily browse & sort through images in Luminar 3’s library
  • Use Accent AI to automatically adjust color, details, tone & depth
  • Automatically detect & improve the sky in your images w/ the AI sky enhancer
  • Use the foliage enhancer to automatically make greener more vivid & natural
  • Choose from over 70 different looks & 50 filters to apply to your photos

