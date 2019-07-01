Acer’s aluminum-laden USB-C Chromebook drops to $340 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Acer Chromebook 514 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB for $339.99 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $53. This Chromebook features a variety of ports including 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, microSD, and more. If you’ve been curious about ChromeOS but have found plastic hardware to be underwhelming, this aluminum-laden Chromebook makes for an inexpensive way to get a MacBook-like exterior. Having used ChromeOS for work several times I can vouch for it being a speedy and capable MacOS alternative. Reviews are still rolling in, but Acer Chromebooks are well-rated.

Keep your new Chromebook topped off with Anker’s PowerStrip Pad for $36. I bought this power strip several months ago and you can see it happily residing on my desk in one of my recent tweets. I use it every single day to charge my MacBook Air and it every week or so for PS4 gaming sessions with friends.

Acer Chromebook 514 features:

All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides

CB514-1HT-C7AZ comes with Intel Celeron N3450 Quad-Core Processor (Up to 2.2GHz), 14″ Full HD Widescreen IPS LED-backlit 10-Finger Multi-Touch Display, 4GB LPDDR4 Memory, 64GB eMMC, Backlit Keyboard, Google Chrome and Up to 12-hour Battery Life

