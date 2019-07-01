Acer’s aluminum-laden USB-C Chromebook drops to $340 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Acer Chromebook 514 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB for $339.99 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $53. This Chromebook features a variety of ports including 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, microSD, and more. If you’ve been curious about ChromeOS but have found plastic hardware to be underwhelming, this aluminum-laden Chromebook makes for an inexpensive way to get a MacBook-like exterior. Having used ChromeOS for work several times I can vouch for it being a speedy and capable MacOS alternative. Reviews are still rolling in, but Acer Chromebooks are well-rated.
Keep your new Chromebook topped off with Anker’s PowerStrip Pad for $36. I bought this power strip several months ago and you can see it happily residing on my desk in one of my recent tweets. I use it every single day to charge my MacBook Air and it every week or so for PS4 gaming sessions with friends.
Acer Chromebook 514 features:
- All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides
- CB514-1HT-C7AZ comes with Intel Celeron N3450 Quad-Core Processor (Up to 2.2GHz), 14″ Full HD Widescreen IPS LED-backlit 10-Finger Multi-Touch Display, 4GB LPDDR4 Memory, 64GB eMMC, Backlit Keyboard, Google Chrome and Up to 12-hour Battery Life
