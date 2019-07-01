Slash $85 off Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect: $195.50

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect for $195.49 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Regularly priced at $280, today’s deal offers a savings of roughly $85. This discount slices an additional $35 off the sale prices at retailers like Best Buy and is within $3 of the lowest offer we have tracked. If you’re all-in on Nest, this classy-looking deadbolt is the obvious way to go. It can be unlocked using the app, a passcode, or your voice with Google Assistant. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If just a passcode will do the trick, peek at the AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock for $70. It comes in a variety of colorways and styles, allowing you to find the perfect fit for you front door.

Nest x Yale Smart Lock features:

Keyless Deadbolt: It’s secure and tamper-proof. No lost keys. No picked locks.

Remote Access: Lock and unlock the door with the Nest app. Without a key.

Unique Passcodes: Give passcodes to family and guests. Set schedules to let them in.

Access History: Get alerts when someone locks and unlocks the door.

One-touch Locking: Just tap to lock on your way out.

