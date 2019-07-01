Slash $85 off Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect: $195.50

- Jul. 1st 2019 4:58 pm ET

0

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect for $195.49 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Regularly priced at $280, today’s deal offers a savings of roughly $85. This discount slices an additional $35 off the sale prices at retailers like Best Buy and is within $3 of the lowest offer we have tracked. If you’re all-in on Nest, this classy-looking deadbolt is the obvious way to go. It can be unlocked using the app, a passcode, or your voice with Google Assistant. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If just a passcode will do the trick, peek at the AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock for $70. It comes in a variety of colorways and styles, allowing you to find the perfect fit for you front door.

Nest x Yale Smart Lock features:

  • Keyless Deadbolt: It’s secure and tamper-proof. No lost keys. No picked locks.
  • Remote Access: Lock and unlock the door with the Nest app. Without a key.
  • Unique Passcodes: Give passcodes to family and guests. Set schedules to let them in.
  • Access History: Get alerts when someone locks and unlocks the door.
  • One-touch Locking: Just tap to lock on your way out.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Rakuten Google Nest

About the Author