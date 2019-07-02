Amazon offers various SmartyPants Vitamins at up to 35% off, deals from $9

Amazon is offering an additional 30% off SmartyPants Vitamins via on-page coupons. One standout from the lot is the 180-pack of SmartyPants Adult Complete Daily Gummy Vitamins for $13.87 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the 30% on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly $23 or so, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked and approaching 40% off the going rate. These adult multi-vitamins contain 13 essential nutrients including vitamin D3, B12, folate, probiotics, vitamin E, Omega 3 fish oil and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 950 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
As we mentioned above, Amazon is offering 30% off coupons on a wide range of SmartyPants vitamin products including prenatal options as well as mixtures specifically made for kids and toddlers from $9. You’ll find all of the deals available on this landing page, just remember to clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to receive the lowest possible price.
While we are talking about supplements, you can still get 2 pounds of Orgain Organic Protein from $12.50 at Amazon (multiple flavors, Reg. $21+).
SmartyPants Adult Complete Daily Gummy Vitamins:
- This chewable vitamin gummy is great for both men and women. It delivers all the daily nutrients you want in one easy serving.
- Contains 13 essential nutrient including vitamin D3 for immune health*, high-potency B12 (methylcobalamin) for energy production*, folate (methylfolate), probiotics, and iodine, vitamin E (from sunflower oil) for antioxidant support
- Omega 3 fish oil from Sustainable stocks of wild caught small fish.
