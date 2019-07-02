Amazon offers various SmartyPants Vitamins at up to 35% off, deals from $9

Amazon is offering an additional 30% off SmartyPants Vitamins via on-page coupons. One standout from the lot is the 180-pack of SmartyPants Adult Complete Daily Gummy Vitamins for $13.87 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the 30% on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly $23 or so, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked and approaching 40% off the going rate. These adult multi-vitamins contain 13 essential nutrients including vitamin D3, B12, folate, probiotics, vitamin E, Omega 3 fish oil and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 950 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

As we mentioned above, Amazon is offering 30% off coupons on a wide range of SmartyPants vitamin products including prenatal options as well as mixtures specifically made for kids and toddlers from $9. You’ll find all of the deals available on this landing page, just remember to clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to receive the lowest possible price.

While we are talking about supplements, you can still get 2 pounds of Orgain Organic Protein from $12.50 at Amazon (multiple flavors, Reg. $21+).

SmartyPants Adult Complete Daily Gummy Vitamins:

This chewable vitamin gummy is great for both men and women. It delivers all the daily nutrients you want in one easy serving.

Contains 13 essential nutrient including vitamin D3 for immune health*, high-potency B12 (methylcobalamin) for energy production*, folate (methylfolate), probiotics, and iodine, vitamin E (from sunflower oil) for antioxidant support

Omega 3 fish oil from Sustainable stocks of wild caught small fish.

