Newegg currently offers the TP-Link OnHub 802.11ac Google WiFi Router for $59.99 shipped. Typically selling for $100 at Amazon, that saves you 40%, beats our previous mention from May by $5 and marks the lowest price we’ve seen not only this year, but all-time. TP-Link’s OnHub brings up to 1900 Mbps network speeds to your home alongside two built-in Gigabit Ethernet ports. It also works with the Google WiFi ecosystem, giving you many of the same features as the brand’s mesh system without the more premium price tag. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 2,300 customers. Head below for more.

Update 7/2 @ 9:35 AM: Walmart offers the Google WiFi 802.11ac Mesh Router Three-Pack for $209.35 shipped. Normally $259 at Amazon, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention and one of the best we’ve seen. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 6,100 customers.

Also on sale today at Newegg is the TP-Link Five-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch TL-SG1005D for $9.99 shipped when code EMCTCTV28 has been applied at checkout. Normally $15, that’s good for a 33% discount, beats Amazon’s sale price by $3 and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. With five Ethernet ports, you’re looking at a total bandwidth of 1,000 Mbps. It makes a great addition to the TP-Link Google WiFi Router. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,800 customers.

What better way to put your savings to work than to grab some Ethernet cables? Monoprice’s SlimRun Cat6A is one of our favorite options, as it supports high-speed transfers in a lightweight form-factor.

We’re also still seeing some notable discounts on other Wi-Fi routers and home networking gear. NETGEAR’s XR500 Nighthawk Pro Router is down to its 2019 low around $260, plus more from $5.

TP-Link Google WiFi Router features:

The Google Wifi app guides you through setup, shows you which devices are connected to your network, and offers help if there’s a Wi-Fi slow-down

Searches every five minutes for the least crowded Wi-Fi channel and will switch if it improves your performance

13 high-powered antennas arranged in an innovative circular design provide reliable Wi-Fi coverage in more directions in your home

